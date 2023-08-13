Alex Verdugo -- hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 70 of 103 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (30.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .301 AVG .231 .369 OBP .306 .484 SLG .344 28 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 19 33/20 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings