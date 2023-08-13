Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 225 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, putting up 446 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (678 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 316 extra-base hits, New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Mets have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 500 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.383 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos (5-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Chirinos has not registered a quality start on the season.

Chirinos will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.2 frames per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Kodai Senga (8-6) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Senga has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Carlos Carrasco Jameson Taillon 8/9/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home David Peterson Kyle Hendricks 8/11/2023 Braves L 7-0 Home Tylor Megill Charlie Morton 8/12/2023 Braves L 21-3 Home Denyi Reyes Allan Winans 8/12/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home José Quintana Spencer Strider 8/13/2023 Braves - Home Kodai Senga Yonny Chirinos 8/14/2023 Pirates - Home Carlos Carrasco Quinn Priester 8/15/2023 Pirates - Home David Peterson Bailey Falter 8/16/2023 Pirates - Home Tylor Megill Johan Oviedo 8/17/2023 Cardinals - Away José Quintana Adam Wainwright 8/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Kodai Senga Steven Matz

