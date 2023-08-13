Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
|Red Sox vs Tigers Odds
|Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .158.
- This season, Urias has posted at least one hit in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Urias has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.190
|AVG
|.111
|.292
|OBP
|.250
|.238
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (8-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.