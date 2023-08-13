The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .158.
  • This season, Urias has posted at least one hit in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Urias has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
.190 AVG .111
.292 OBP .250
.238 SLG .222
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
1 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (8-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
