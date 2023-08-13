Sunday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (61-56) versus the Detroit Tigers (53-64) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:05 PM on August 13.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 16-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 565 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule