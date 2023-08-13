Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (61-56) versus the Detroit Tigers (53-64) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:05 PM on August 13.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
|Red Sox vs Tigers Odds
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won 28, or 53.8%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 16-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored 565 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|W 2-0
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Josiah Gray
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin
|August 18
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs TBA
|August 19
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.