How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 12:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 130 total home runs.
- Boston is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Boston has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (565 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.311).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Crawford has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Crawford has put up eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.