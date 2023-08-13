Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 12:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 130 total home runs.

Boston is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Boston has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (565 total runs).

The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.311).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Crawford has one quality start under his belt this season.

Crawford has put up eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole

