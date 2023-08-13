Kerry Carpenter brings a two-game homer streak into the Detroit Tigers' (53-64) game versus the Boston Red Sox (61-56) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (8-5, 2.75 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (5-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Crawford has made eight starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 3.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 22 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 463 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 929 hits, 24th in baseball, with 112 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-20 with a double and an RBI in five innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.

Rodriguez is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Rodriguez will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

