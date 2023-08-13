On Sunday, Rob Refsnyder (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks while batting .259.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 29 of 64 games this season (45.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.2%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Refsnyder has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9%.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .260 AVG .259 .370 OBP .394 .325 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 21/11 K/BB 18/16 2 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings