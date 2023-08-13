Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Casas is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this year (59 of 103), with at least two hits 22 times (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (17.5%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.263
|AVG
|.241
|.383
|OBP
|.319
|.479
|SLG
|.488
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|22
|45/33
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
