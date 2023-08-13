Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Fenway Park

Eduardo Rodríguez

Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Casas is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this year (59 of 103), with at least two hits 22 times (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (17.5%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .263 AVG .241 .383 OBP .319 .479 SLG .488 18 XBH 19 8 HR 11 23 RBI 22 45/33 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings