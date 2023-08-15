Adam Duvall vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.287
|AVG
|.203
|.347
|OBP
|.289
|.556
|SLG
|.481
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-9) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
