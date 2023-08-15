Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 70 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 103), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 31 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 49 times this season (47.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.301
|AVG
|.231
|.369
|OBP
|.306
|.484
|SLG
|.344
|28
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|19
|33/20
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 29th, 1.437 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th.
