After hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 70 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 103), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 31 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 49 times this season (47.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .301 AVG .231 .369 OBP .306 .484 SLG .344 28 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 19 33/20 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

