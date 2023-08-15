Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .297 with 33 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 59 of 95 games this year (62.1%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (27.4%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (8.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.7% of his games this season (33 of 95), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.315
|AVG
|.279
|.379
|OBP
|.315
|.531
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|40/16
|K/BB
|46/7
|14
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 176 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
