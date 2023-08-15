The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .288.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 28th in slugging.

Turner has recorded a hit in 78 of 107 games this season (72.9%), including 36 multi-hit games (33.6%).

He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 107), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this year (48 of 107), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .311 AVG .259 .367 OBP .340 .489 SLG .486 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 35 37/17 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings