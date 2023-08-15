Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .163 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in 11 of 28 games this year (39.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 28 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|.200
|AVG
|.111
|.286
|OBP
|.250
|.240
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 176 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gray (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
