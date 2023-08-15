On Tuesday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .163 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in 11 of 28 games this year (39.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Urias has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 28 games so far this year.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 .200 AVG .111 .286 OBP .250 .240 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 1 7/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings