Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 111 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (43.2%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|50
|.280
|AVG
|.242
|.356
|OBP
|.305
|.496
|SLG
|.526
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/24
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
