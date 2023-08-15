How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 132 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .432 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .262 batting average.
- Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (571 total).
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.308).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Pivetta (8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Pivetta is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Pivetta has put together 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in 12 of his 28 appearances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
