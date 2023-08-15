Washington Nationals (53-66) will take on the Boston Red Sox (62-56) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, C.J. Abrams will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (8-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-9, 3.69 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 29, or 54.7%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 9-8 (winning 52.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 28 of 61 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Trevor Story 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+105) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

