The Boston Red Sox (62-56) will look to Justin Turner, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Washington Nationals (53-66) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (8-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.16 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .207 in 28 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Pivetta has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 3.5 innings per outing.

He has 12 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (7-9) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.69, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Gray is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season heading into this outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 29th, 1.437 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.

