Trevor Story Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- 4-for-4 with three doubles in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with three doubles) against the Tigers.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)
- Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- Story reached base via a hit in 59 of 94 games last season (62.8%), including multiple hits in 22.3% of those games (21 of them).
- He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 94), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Story picked up an RBI in 35 games last year out of 94 (37.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.0% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He came around to score 39 times in 94 games (41.5%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.226
|.309
|OBP
|.298
|.532
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|27
|59/13
|K/BB
|63/19
|3
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Gray (7-9) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.