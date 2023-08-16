Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.4% of his games this year (31 of 55), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has driven in a run in 22 games this year (40.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (41.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .287 AVG .193 .347 OBP .277 .556 SLG .458 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 24 RBI 11 38/9 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings