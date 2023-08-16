Adam Duvall vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.4% of his games this year (31 of 55), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has driven in a run in 22 games this year (40.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (41.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.287
|AVG
|.193
|.347
|OBP
|.277
|.556
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
