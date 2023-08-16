Currently the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1000.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

The Bills went 7-1 at home last season and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Latavius Murray ran for 703 yards (58.6 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games played for the Broncos.

As a tone-setter on defense, Matt Milano posted 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

