Connor Wong vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .247.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 48 of 86 games this year (55.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (16.3%).
- He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 86), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.1% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.206
|.329
|OBP
|.265
|.456
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|10
|48/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (6-9) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
