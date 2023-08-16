Pablo Reyes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .320 with seven doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 19 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, Reyes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.366
|AVG
|.219
|.395
|OBP
|.286
|.493
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|11/4
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gore (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
