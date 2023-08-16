Rafael Devers vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (111) this season while batting .262 with 52 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 70 of 112 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (30.4%).
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 112), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|51
|.280
|AVG
|.240
|.356
|OBP
|.308
|.496
|SLG
|.521
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/24
|K/BB
|52/17
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
