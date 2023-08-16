Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (63-56) and Washington Nationals (53-67) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 16.

The Red Sox will call on James Paxton (7-3) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (6-9).

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

This season Boston has won 10 of its 19 games, or 52.6%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 576.

The Red Sox's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

