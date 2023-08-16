Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against James Paxton, who gets the start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+145). A 9-run total is set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Moneyline: -175, Underdog Moneyline: +145, Total: 9, Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -110

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 6-3.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have gone under the point total six consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 9.8 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been favored on the moneyline 54 total times this season. They've gone 30-24 in those games.

Boston has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Boston has played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-58-3).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 28-28 22-21 41-34 42-43 21-12

