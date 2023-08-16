The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Joey Meneses among those expected to step up at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball with a .431 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending James Paxton (7-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Paxton has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Paxton is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez

