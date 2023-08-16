James Paxton will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox (63-56) on Wednesday, August 16 against the Washington Nationals (53-67), who will counter with MacKenzie Gore. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Red Sox are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+130). A 9-run over/under has been set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Red Sox and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-155), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Red Sox have an 11-11 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 33 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.