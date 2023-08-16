Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Casas has recorded a hit in 60 of 105 games this year (57.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (17.1%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Casas has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .260 AVG .247 .385 OBP .323 .473 SLG .488 18 XBH 19 8 HR 11 23 RBI 24 46/35 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings