Adam Duvall -- batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

In 55.4% of his 56 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Duvall has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .287 AVG .188 .347 OBP .271 .556 SLG .447 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 24 RBI 11 38/9 K/BB 29/7 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings