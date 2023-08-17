Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .285 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 79 of 109 games this year (72.5%), including 36 multi-hit games (33.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (16.5%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 44.0% of his games this season (48 of 109), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 54 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .311 AVG .255 .367 OBP .336 .489 SLG .474 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 35 37/17 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings