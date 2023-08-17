Adam Wainwright will be on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets are 10th in MLB play with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

New York's .400 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Mets' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

New York has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (526 total runs).

The Mets' .317 on-base percentage is 16th in MLB.

Mets batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

New York's 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.386).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 564 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Quintana is trying to record his fifth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Quintana will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Wainwright (3-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed nine hits in one inning against the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home José Quintana Spencer Strider 8/13/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Kodai Senga Yonny Chirinos 8/14/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Carlos Carrasco Quinn Priester 8/15/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home David Peterson Bailey Falter 8/16/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Home Tylor Megill Johan Oviedo 8/17/2023 Cardinals - Away José Quintana Adam Wainwright 8/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Kodai Senga Zack Thompson 8/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Kodai Senga Miles Mikolas 8/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Carlos Carrasco Dakota Hudson 8/21/2023 Braves - Away David Peterson Bryce Elder 8/22/2023 Braves - Away Tylor Megill Charlie Morton

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo

