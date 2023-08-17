Pablo Reyes and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .321 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 34 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (20.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 13 .366 AVG .229 .395 OBP .289 .493 SLG .343 7 XBH 2 1 HR 1 12 RBI 3 11/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings