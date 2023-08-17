Thursday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (54-67) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (63-57) at 4:05 PM ET (on August 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (7-11) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season Boston has won seven of its 12 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 578.

The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule