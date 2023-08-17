Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Nationals on August 17, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Sale Stats
- Chris Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Sale has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 20
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 119 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .285/.353/.482 slash line on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has put up 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.334/.504 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.329/.479 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 128 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .281/.329/.418 so far this year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
