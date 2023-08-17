The Boston Red Sox (63-57) and Washington Nationals (54-67) meet on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.92 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (5-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Sale has made eight starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (7-11) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 137 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.

Corbin has registered 10 quality starts this season.

Corbin will try to build upon a 24-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 outings this season.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.

