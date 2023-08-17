Rob Refsnyder vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder -- .136 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks while batting .251.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (30 of 66), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.6%).
- In 18 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.256
|AVG
|.247
|.361
|OBP
|.379
|.317
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/11
|K/BB
|20/16
|2
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.