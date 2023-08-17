The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 61 of 106 games this year (57.5%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has homered in 18 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (29.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (13.2%).

In 42.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .260 AVG .249 .385 OBP .323 .473 SLG .486 18 XBH 19 8 HR 11 23 RBI 24 46/35 K/BB 54/19 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings