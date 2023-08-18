The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 1-for-1 last time out, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .271.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Verdugo has had a hit in 73 of 106 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 31 times (29.2%).

He has homered in nine games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (30.2%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .301 AVG .237 .369 OBP .307 .484 SLG .361 28 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 35/19 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings