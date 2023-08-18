Justin Turner vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Justin Turner (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .285 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Turner has had a hit in 79 of 109 games this season (72.5%), including multiple hits 36 times (33.0%).
- In 16.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven home a run in 48 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 54 of 109 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.311
|AVG
|.255
|.367
|OBP
|.336
|.489
|SLG
|.474
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|37/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brito (4-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.