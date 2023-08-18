After exiting in the round of 16 of the Citi Open in his most recent tournament (eliminated by Jeffrey John Wolf), Michael Mmoh will begin the Winston-Salem Open against Darian King (in the round of 64). Mmoh has +4000 odds to be crowned champion at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Mmoh at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Mmoh's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, on Monday, August 21 (at 4:40 PM ET), Mmoh will face King.

Mmoh is currently listed at -350 to win his next contest versus King.

Mmoh Stats

Mmoh lost his most recent match, 4-6, 6-7 against Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 3, 2023.

In 10 tournaments over the past year, Mmoh is yet to win a title, and his record is 14-12.

Mmoh has a record of 11-9 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Mmoh, over the past 12 months, has played 26 matches across all court types, and 28.6 games per match.

In his 20 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Mmoh has averaged 26.7 games.

Mmoh, over the past year, has won 76.6% of his service games and 25.1% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Mmoh has claimed 28.6% of his return games and 76.4% of his service games.

