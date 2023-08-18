The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .318.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in 21 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has homered in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has picked up an RBI in 20% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (34.3%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 14
.366 AVG .231
.395 OBP .286
.493 SLG .333
7 XBH 2
1 HR 1
12 RBI 3
11/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Brito (4-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.