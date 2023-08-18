Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Nationals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (112) this season while batting .259 with 53 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 16th in slugging.
  • Devers has picked up a hit in 71 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
  • In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (20.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 42.1% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (17.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (50 of 114), with two or more runs 13 times (11.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 53
.280 AVG .235
.356 OBP .305
.496 SLG .520
28 XBH 25
11 HR 16
42 RBI 39
39/24 K/BB 54/18
1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Brito (4-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
