Friday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (60-61) versus the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (8-7), while the Yankees' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 30, or 53.6%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 21-16, a 56.8% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 585 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

