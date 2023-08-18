Reese McGuire vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- McGuire has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this season (11 of 48), with two or more RBI three times (6.3%).
- In 10 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.296
|AVG
|.246
|.306
|OBP
|.313
|.394
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|17/1
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
