Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) play the Connecticut Sun (21-9) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18, 2023. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Sun vs. Wings matchup

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Wings Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 168.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-3.5) 168.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-2.5) 167.5 -145 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 15-14-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wings have covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.
  • Connecticut has an ATS record of 11-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Sun's 29 games have gone over the point total.
  • In the Wings' 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

