Connor Wong vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.9%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (5.7%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Wong has had an RBI in 19 games this year (21.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.6% of his games this year (34 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.282
|AVG
|.198
|.329
|OBP
|.261
|.456
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|10
|48/8
|K/BB
|57/10
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
