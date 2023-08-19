Gerrit Cole gets the start for the New York Yankees on Saturday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+140). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 4-3 when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 120 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 29-30 22-22 42-35 43-43 21-14

