Gleyber Torres and Rafael Devers are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, who play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Fox Sports 1

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 138 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 417 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 593.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.308 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (5-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He has one quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Crawford has made eight starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 3.9 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Jose Urquidy 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Kutter Crawford J.P. France

