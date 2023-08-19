Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Rafael Devers, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Devers Stats

Devers has 26 doubles, 27 home runs, 43 walks and 83 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .264/.337/.509 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .289/.355/.483 on the year.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (10-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 122 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.333/.433 on the season.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 66 hits with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.413/.621 on the season.

Judge enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

