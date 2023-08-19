Trevor Story vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Trevor Story -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has four doubles and two walks while batting .200.
- Story has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
- Story has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.059
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|3
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-3) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
